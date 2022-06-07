Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting bicycles at Trailwinds Village

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a summer bike collection in collaboration with Pedego Electric Bikes at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. This is in addition to the annual bike collection in December.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10. The sheriff’s office will be set up in the parking of Pedego Trailwinds Village (between Lowe’s and Publix) to accept donations. The donated bikes will be refurbished. All sizes of bicycles, traditional and electric, bike parts and/or bike accessories and new helmets will be accepted.The sheriff’s office is a Section 501c(3) non-profit organization, so donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For more information, contact [email protected] or (352) 356-8830.