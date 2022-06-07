91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting bicycles at Trailwinds Village

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a summer bike collection in collaboration with Pedego Electric Bikes at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. This is in addition to the annual bike collection in December.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10. The sheriff’s office will be set up in the parking of Pedego Trailwinds Village (between Lowe’s and Publix) to accept donations. The donated bikes will be refurbished. All sizes of bicycles, traditional and electric, bike parts and/or bike accessories and new helmets will be accepted.The sheriff’s office is a Section 501c(3) non-profit organization, so donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For more information, contact [email protected] or (352) 356-8830.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Just what is an assault weapon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident asks what exactly is considered an assault weapon.

Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident writes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without the windmill and water tower.

Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from Hadley pool

A Village of Duval resident believes Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from the Hadley Pool. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos