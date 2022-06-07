92.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...

Truck crashes into wall in The Villages waking couple who thought it was thunder

By Meta Minton

A pickup truck crashed into a wall in The Villages waking up a couple who thought it was thunder.

The pickup crashed into the wall at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heritage Villas in the Village of Tall Trees.

Larry and Linda Johnson were fast asleep when the truck struck the wall behind their home at 2015 Avery Place.

They initially thought they’d been awakened by a thunderstorm.

When they began to investigate, they found the wall had crumbled when the truck crashed into it. Dust and debris from the wall found its way into the birdcage on the back of their villa. The home was not damaged, though some palm trees had some bark scraped off by the truck hitting the wall.

Larry Johnson stands in his backyard looking out across the crumbled wall that previously stood behind his house
Larry Johnson stands in his backyard looking out across the crumbled wall that previously stood behind his house.

The driver of the truck apparently lost control of the vehicle in the roundabout on Buena Vista Boulevard, behind the Johnson’s home. The truck left tires track across the grass before it crashed into the wall. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Larry Johnson said The Villages Public Safety Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch all responded to the scene.

The tire tracks lead to the smashed wall
The tire tracks lead to the smashed wall.
This pickup crashed into a wall behind the home of a couple in The Villages
This pickup crashed into a wall behind the home of a couple in The Villages.

“They really got here quick. They did a good job,” he said.

He and his wife purchased the villa in 2004 and are its original owners. They moved to The Villages from Michigan.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Just what is an assault weapon?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident asks what exactly is considered an assault weapon.

Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident writes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks just fine without the windmill and water tower.

Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from Hadley pool

A Village of Duval resident believes Ed McGinty should continue to be banned from the Hadley Pool. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos