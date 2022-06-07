The Villages, Florida — Virginia Agnes Trunk, 83 passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted husband and children after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Casa Bella Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. She was born February 19th, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of George Reinhart and Catherine (Kitty) Cooney.

Virginia graduated from West Side High School in Newark, NJ where she was Co-captain of the twirling team. She married her childhood sweetheart, dePaul R. Trunk in 1960. They served in the US Army in Hawaii for 3 years then settled in Randolph, NJ. Ginger and Paul celebrated 62 years of marriage in January of this year.

Ginger was a loving, nurturing and devoted Mother of 5 children. Her children were her full time job for many years. As her children grew older, Ginger worked as a Business Administrator at Epstein’s department store in Morristown NJ and then as a Bank Teller at Allied Credit Union in Morristown NJ. Ginger was the Owner/Operator of a Decorating Den franchise after moving to Florida with Paul in 1994. She also worked as a Loan Officer at Martin Marietta Credit Union in Orlando for many years before retiring.

Very close to Ginger’s heart was her ministry to the Church both in New Jersey and Florida. She and her husband raised funds to build Resurrection Parish in Randolph, NJ upon its conception. Then in later years was an integral part of also building St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield Florida, serving as a Team Member of the Fundraising Committee. Ginger was charitable and generous with her time and talent to the Church. Ginger participated and received her certificate of completion in a 3 year Diocesan Foundations for Lay Ministry program in the Diocese of Orlando. She and her husband dePaul founded “Love Thy Neighbor” Ministry at St. Mark’s the Evangelist. Ginger was certified to administer EMHC, Extraordinary Ministry of the Holy Communion, the Ministry to the Sick. She was also a member of the Women’s Guild at St. Mark’s where she chaired the Hospitality Committee. “Not to be served, But to serve”-Matthew 20, 28 embodies Gingers dedication and commitment to serving others in her earthly life. Ginger was known for making people feel special with her warm hospitality and her infectious laugh.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Joyce Reinhart, and her brother Robert Reinhart. Surviving in addition to her husband, dePaul, are her sons Christopher Paul Trunk (m. Karen Woody) and Jeffrey Paul Trunk (m. Catherine Sheerin); daughters, Alicia Anne Bronson-Chamberlin (m. Jeffery Chamberlin), Cynthia Joyce Miller (m. Jeffrey S. Miller) and Victoria Therese Finlay (m. Brian Finlay). Ginger was also a very proud Nana of 19 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled Thursday, June 9th, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at the Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 3579 Wedge Wood Ln, The Villages. A Catholic memorial funeral mass will take place 10am Friday June 10th, 2022 at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church, Summerfield. Burial will follow at the Florida Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida at 12:30pm.

Memorials are suggested to HarborChase of Wildwood, 1477 Huey St., Wildwood, Florida 34785, Memory Care Unit in Memory of Ginger.