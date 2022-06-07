92.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Workforce housing and extended stay hotel coming to Oxford

By Marv Balousek

A workforce housing development and an extended stay hotel are coming to Oxford.

Both projects are near County Road 466 and east of U.S. 301.

Bellweather Multifamily will have 368 units on about 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane and east of County Road 103.

WoodSpring Suites, a four-story hotel with 122 rooms is planned on nearly three acres along County Road 106, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.

The dotted line shows the planned location of Bellweather Multifamily
The dotted line shows the planned location of Bellweather Multifamily.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and zoning for both projects at the meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Approval by the City Commission is required and action likely will be taken later this month.

Main access to the Bellweather project would be from a roundabout at the end of Bellweather Lane. CR 103 would provide secondary access.

The development is expected to add 105 students to the county school district.

Completion is expected in 2025 and the development is expected to generate 170 peak hour morning trips and 182 peak hour evening trips, according to a traffic study.

Holt said she received one letter opposing the project, but no one spoke against it at a public hearing.

“I do note there is a critical housing need and a critical work force need,” she said.

Construction of the hotel is expected by the end of the year.

WoodSprings Suites are extended stay economy hotels in more than 300 locations. They feature in-room kitchens, laundry room access and fitness centers at some hotels. Some rooms accommodate pets.

The hotel chain offers discounts averaging 34 percent for weekly stays and 44 percent for monthly stays.

Choice Hotels acquired WoodSpring Suites in 2018. Choice Hotels is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with more than 7,000 properties and 14 brands.

