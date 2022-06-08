Day-Break Club of The Villages crowns king and queen of senior prom

Lynn Otto of the Village from Largo and Tim Karr of the Village of Amelia are named queen and king of the Day-Break Club Senior Prom on Tuesday at Odell Recreation Center.

The Day-Break Club of The Villages supports adult residents of The Villages with special needs and their caregivers, ensuring they have equal opportunities to participate in supervised recreational activities and live The Villages Lifestyle.

Forever Young an Doo Wop group entertained to coincide with the 1950’s theme party. The Try County Clowns danced with promgoers and provided animal balloons. The Orange Blossom Square Dancers showed their skills on the dance floor.