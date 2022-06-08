84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...

Deputies nab drunk driving suspect behind wheel with suspended license

By Staff Report
Larry McLean 2
Larry McLean

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a drunk driving suspect behind the wheel with a suspended license.

Larry McLean, 45, of Wildwood, was driving a green 2008 Chevrolet Malibu four-door sedan at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 475 when a 911 caller reported a reckless driver, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy suspected McLean had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .214 and .207 blood alcohol content. He was driving on a suspended license and has four prior convictions for driving while license suspended. McLean is also on felony probation for charges including aggravated assault.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to pool

A reader contends that Villager Ed McGinty should have been allowed to return to his neighborhood pool.

The Villages served by media at two extremes

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that the media serving The Villages do so from two extremes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos