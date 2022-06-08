Deputies nab drunk driving suspect behind wheel with suspended license

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a drunk driving suspect behind the wheel with a suspended license.

Larry McLean, 45, of Wildwood, was driving a green 2008 Chevrolet Malibu four-door sedan at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 475 when a 911 caller reported a reckless driver, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy suspected McLean had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .214 and .207 blood alcohol content. He was driving on a suspended license and has four prior convictions for driving while license suspended. McLean is also on felony probation for charges including aggravated assault.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.