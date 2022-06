A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a bathroom break at a fruit stand in Wildwood.

Jeremy John Campesi, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he exited the restroom at the Florida Citrus Center near Interstate 75 in Wildwood. Campesi was wanted on a Broward County warrant issued May 18 charging him with felony battery.

He was taken into custody and was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending his extradition back to Broward County.