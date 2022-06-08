Obeying speed limit first step toward safe summer travels

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol has launched Florida’s annual Safe Summer Travel Campaign, ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking travel season, to remind all Floridians and visitors to put safety at the top of their summer travel list.

As the number of residents and visitors who hit Florida roadways during the summer months increase, historically, so do the number of crashes. Last year, during June and July, there were more than 66,000 crashes in Florida – resulting in more than 2,600 serious bodily injuries and 568 fatalities. Among those crashes, there were 397 crashes in which a driver’s actions was reported as “exceeded posted speed limit,” up from 341 in June and July of 2020.

“With Florida’s thriving economy and world-class appeal to so many visitors and residents alike, there are more travelers on Florida’s roads than ever before. It’s important for all road users to drive how they would want others around them to drive – with courtesy and care,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Before heading out on the road this summer, be sure to check your tires, follow the speed limit, and always buckle up.”

In June and July 2021, there were more than 111,000 citations issued for unlawful speed – up from the more than 71,000 citations issued in 2020 during the same time frame. Citations for unlawful speed have been consistently high in the summer months since 2014. Obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity of crashes. All motorists must obey speed limits and are responsible for knowing the speed limit on the roadway. Driving slowly and carefully also ensures you have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists. In Florida, the speed limit will never be higher than 70 mph.