Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Pair arrested on drug charges at adult arcade in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Lori Jeanne McCoy
John Wesley Walker
Two people were arrested on drug charges at an adult arcade in Lady Lake.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a dark-colored pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Coconuts at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. A check of the license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner was wanted on a Lake County warrant. A short time later, 29-year-old John Wesley Walker of Summerfield, walked out of the adult arcade and got into the truck. He was found to be in possession of a smoking device which contained a substance which tested positive for THC. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the outstanding warrant.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A purse in the vehicle belonged to Walker’s female companion, 56-year-old Lori Jeanne McCoy of Ocklawaha. The purse contained a crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. She was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

