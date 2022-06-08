Pair arrested on drug charges at adult arcade in Lady Lake

Two people were arrested on drug charges at an adult arcade in Lady Lake.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a dark-colored pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Coconuts at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. A check of the license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner was wanted on a Lake County warrant. A short time later, 29-year-old John Wesley Walker of Summerfield, walked out of the adult arcade and got into the truck. He was found to be in possession of a smoking device which contained a substance which tested positive for THC. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the outstanding warrant.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A purse in the vehicle belonged to Walker’s female companion, 56-year-old Lori Jeanne McCoy of Ocklawaha. The purse contained a crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. She was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.