84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...

White Pelican Flying Over Pond In The Villages

By Staff Report

This white pelican was flying effortlessly over a pond near Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

White Pelican Flying Over Pond In The Villages
White Pelican Flying Over Pond In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to pool

A reader contends that Villager Ed McGinty should have been allowed to return to his neighborhood pool.

The Villages served by media at two extremes

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that the media serving The Villages do so from two extremes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos