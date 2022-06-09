85-year-old Villager ticketed after crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

An 85-year-old Villager was ticketed after a crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

Bernard John Martin of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red 2018 Lincoln utility vehicle at 3 p.m. Wednesday eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Rolling Acres Road on a blinking yellow turn arrow.

A rented Hertz gray 2020 Kia Sportage driven by 65-year-old Connie Lee Wilson of Sumterville was westbound on County Road 466 and coming through the intersection with a solid green light when it hit Martin’s Lincoln and pushed it into a black 2104 Volvo driven by 74-year-old Charlotte Sue Wilson of the Village of Glenbrook.

Connie Wilson was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The other two drivers did not require treatment.

The Lincoln and the Kia Sportage were towed from the scene. The Volvo was driven from the scene.

Martin was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.