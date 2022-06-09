Bollards installed on walking path bridge to block golf carts from crossing

Bollards have been installed on a bridge on a popular walking path in The Villages to prevent golf carts from crossing it.

The bollards were recently added to the bridge of the popular pedestrian path in the Village of Bradford.

A resident recently complained to the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors about golf carts accessing the path which is intended for walkers and cyclists.

As a result of residents’ concerns, District Property Management also recently took a look at the walking path in the Village of Bradford. The walking path is “showing normal wear for an asphalt walking path; however, golf carts driving on the path will likely result in premature wear overtime,” according to an update offered at Thursday’s meeting of the CDD 13 Board of Supervisors.