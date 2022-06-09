81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 9, 2022
type here...

‘Highly intoxicated’ Stonecrester transported to local hospital after traffic stop

By Meta Minton
Todd Steven Rose
Todd Steven Rose

A “highly intoxicated” Stonecrester was transported to a local hospital after a traffic stop.

Todd Steven Rose, 51, was driving a white Kia Soul shortly before midnight Monday westbound on County Road 452 when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the resident of the Summerfield 55+ community had a “blank stare” and when he attempted to roll down the driver’s side window, he rolled down the rear window instead, according to the arrest report. He had “slurred speech” and “smelled of alcoholic beverage.”

Rose was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but the retiree from Massachusetts claimed he could not perform the exercises “due to his extensive medical history.” He was “unable to stand or walk on his own.” He was transported to AdventHealth Waterman for treatment due to his “highly intoxicated state.”

Rose was later transported to the Lake County Jail and was asked to provide a breath sample. He refused and began to complain of chest pains and diabetic issues. He was transported for a second time to AdventHealth Waterman.

Upon his discharge from the hospital, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to pool

A reader contends that Villager Ed McGinty should have been allowed to return to his neighborhood pool.

The Villages served by media at two extremes

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that the media serving The Villages do so from two extremes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos