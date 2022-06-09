‘Highly intoxicated’ Stonecrester transported to local hospital after traffic stop

A “highly intoxicated” Stonecrester was transported to a local hospital after a traffic stop.

Todd Steven Rose, 51, was driving a white Kia Soul shortly before midnight Monday westbound on County Road 452 when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the resident of the Summerfield 55+ community had a “blank stare” and when he attempted to roll down the driver’s side window, he rolled down the rear window instead, according to the arrest report. He had “slurred speech” and “smelled of alcoholic beverage.”

Rose was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but the retiree from Massachusetts claimed he could not perform the exercises “due to his extensive medical history.” He was “unable to stand or walk on his own.” He was transported to AdventHealth Waterman for treatment due to his “highly intoxicated state.”

Rose was later transported to the Lake County Jail and was asked to provide a breath sample. He refused and began to complain of chest pains and diabetic issues. He was transported for a second time to AdventHealth Waterman.

Upon his discharge from the hospital, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.