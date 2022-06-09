92.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Hunting rifle vs AR15

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Nick Walters asserts in a recent opinion that his automatic hunting rifle is essentially the same as an AR15 rifle, which was designed as a weapon of war. This is a false equivalency. Your hunting rifle shell capacity is considerably less than the magazine capacity available to the AR15, an assault weapon of war whose intent and capacity is to create massive wounds that incapacitate or kill an enemy. I am confident the intent of the right to bear arms as it appears in our constitution did not envision the mass shootings of a high-capacity weapon of war that we experience currently. The Republican Party must bear some responsibility for letting the ban on assault weapons, i.e. the AR15 and the high capacity magazines, legislatively sunset. We are horribly reaping the consequences of this short-sided decision.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

