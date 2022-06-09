Jeannie Rogale, 82, of the Villages went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. Although our hearts are broken, we know the love of her life, her husband Otto who preceded her in death, was waiting with open arms to meet her. They moved to Lady Lake in August of 1992. Jeannie is survived by her 2 children, Emily (David) and Joe; her 4 grandchildren Katelyn, Michael, Ansley and Andie; her twin sister, Loretta, younger brother, Larry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was a long-time member of St Timothy’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She had a servant’s heart volunteering with the Women’s Guild as well as heading the Coffee & Hospitality functions after Mass and many church activities. Her service did not diminish over time; it multiplied; finding a real passion volunteering at UF Health The Villages Hospital. Her mission began nearly 19 years ago and spanned service in many roles to include Chair of the Infusion Dept, Day Captain Co-Chair, and an Ambassador; assisting with major events such as the Gala, Teenage Volunteers, Cycling fundraiser, and the Hospitality cart to name a few. Her efforts culminated with her election as President of the Auxiliary. Jeannie received awards and accolades while logging over 17,300 volunteer hours at the hospital, the equivalent of over 8 years of full-time work. She also found much joy in traveling be it a cruise, on a plane, or in a car, she was very happy to pack her bag and add new memories.

Jeannie was a true example of a light in this world. She loved the Lord and it showed. She walked the walk; she was gracious, humble, kind, generous, and friend even to strangers. Our ray of sunshine has gone away, but we are so grateful for all she gave us.

All are welcome to gather with us at Beyer’s Funeral Home (Lady Lake) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2pm-4pm and for the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 8:30am at St Timothy’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to: UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Or St Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake FL 32159.