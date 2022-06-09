92.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Lady Lake woman facing culpable negligence charge after pit bull bites deputy’s leg

By Meta Minton
Sasha Steen
A Lady Lake woman is facing a charge of culpable negligence after a pit bull bit a deputy’s leg.

The Lake County sheriff’s deputy went to a home in Altoona this past Saturday looking to serve a felony warrant when 48-year-old Sasha Marie Steen of 915 Jacaranda Drive in Lady Lake opened a door and let out three dogs, according to an arrest report.

A large pit bull charged toward a deputy and bit his right leg near his calf muscle. A smaller black-and-white dog also bit the deputy. The pit bull returned and bit the deputy a second time, which caused swelling “the size of a tennis ball,” the report said.

The deputy used pepper spray on the dogs and they ran back into the house. Steen “made no effort to stop the dogs,” the report said. She admitted she knew the dogs are “protective.”

The Massachusetts native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

