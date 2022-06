To the Editor:

I don’t live in The Villages but this poor man, Ed McGinty, should be allowed access to the pool. This lady is being confrontational just by wearing the T-shirt. Maybe they should ban any clothes that are offensive or political as well as flags and signs. I’m glad I don’t live there. In fact we just sold to move farther away from the new phases that are changing south Sumter.

Debra Ogden