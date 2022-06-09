Shoplifting suspect arrested with meth after allegedly stealing Slappy Hand toy

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with methamphetamine after allegedly stealing a Slappy Hand toy from a Dollar General store in Summmerfield.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday to the Dollar General store on U.S. Hwy. 441 after a clerk reported that 42-year-old Jessica Beryl Rhoades stole the toy after stealing a fruit cup the previous day, according to an arrest report. During a pat down, Rhoades was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as the Slappy Hand toy. The toy was returned to the store and the manager opted not to press charges.

Rhoades, who was arrested in 2021 with drug equipment, was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.