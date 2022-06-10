Coleman man tracked down in attack that sent woman to Brownwood ER

A Coleman man has been tracked down and arrested in an attack that sent a woman to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Brownwood Emergency Room.

Caleb Blanton Childers, 35, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Thursday on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

The woman suffered a broken nose and had a tooth knocked out in the attack that occurred May 31, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies that Childers, who had fled the scene on foot, had inflicted the injuries, but said she did not want to press charges.

Childers was also arrested earlier this at a 7-Eleven in Wildwood.