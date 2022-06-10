89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, June 10, 2022
Don’t blame the media for deaths by assault weapons

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I hardly think the media is irresponsible in their reporting of assault weapons. Check the record and find how many attacks were made this year on churches and all kinds of gatherings. More people were killed last year with guns than automobiles. Just banning semi and automatic weapons is not the solution. Currently, there is no law restricting the purchase of weapons. With automobiles you must have a license and that includes background information. The age limit need to be extended, and a waiting period for background information. We are not talking about banning hunting guns or a gun in the home for protection. A policeman was just shot by a person with a concealed weapon.
My family were avid hunters and none of them owned an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. Nor did they carry concealed weapons on their person.
No matter how much money you allocate for the mentally ill it will not solve the problem. Most of the cases go undetected until someone is killed by a mentally ill person carrying a gun that he bought.
This is not a political issue. It is about our children in school and the freedom and safety of
people to shop for groceries, go to sports games or just walk down the street safely.

Carolyn Forrest
Village of Bonnybrook

 

