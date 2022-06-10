Ethel H. Benedict, 92, stepped gently into the loving arms of Jesus on June 6, 2022, in Summerfield, Florida, due to complications from Covid 19.

Ethel was born in Stow, Ohio, to George and Helen Burian, and graduated from Stow High School and Eastern Bible College in Pennsylvania. She and her devoted husband, Edward, celebrated 70 loving years of marriage last October in Florida where she and Ed spent the last 21 years together enjoying the retirement life.

Ethel was an avid reader. She loved to read all kinds of biographies, but her favorite book was the Bible, which she read every day. She also loved to sing in her church’s choir whether in Ohio or Florida where her soprano voice praised the name of her Lord and Savior each Sunday.

She had a real talent for cooking, and her family were the grateful recipients of delicious home-cooked meals that she could whip up effortlessly (it seemed!) without using any recipes. Her family could regularly count on tasty dishes from her kitchen.

Mom deeply loved Jesus and her family, but we all knew that we dare not mess with her coiffured hair! Her “do” was always protected from the elements, even if it meant using a plastic bag that she carried in her ever-present everything-is-in-there purse. She also loved her Pekinese, Louie, who constantly followed her everywhere and never let her out of his sight.

Ethel found joy in the simple things such as a hot cup of tea (which was her favorite beverage), her collection of tea pots, tea cups and saucers from their travels, her collection of Hummel figurines, or a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which Ed surprised her with frequently. Mom loved to grow and arrange flowers and could hold her own with any professional florist. We will greatly miss her spontaneous, joyous laugh and all the care and love she brought to our family.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen, her brothers George Burian (Mary), and Joseph Burian, and grandson, David Benedict. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; three children – James Benedict (Judy); Fred Benedict (Debbie); and Judy Wilkinson (John); five grandchildren – Brian Wilkinson (Antoinette); Bradley Wilkinson; Michael Benedict (Stephanie); Christine Laramee (Nick); Steven Benedict (Sara); and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hospice staff at the Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida, who took great care of mom in her final earthly days.