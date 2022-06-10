Your Hug Meant the World

Nobody else held me so tight

Or made me feel so right

No one’s eyes shined so bright with love

As my mom, who is now high above.

– Tamsen Butler

The world lost a beloved mother, Patti D Sechler, on June 4, 2022. Patti battled cancer, but it never stopped her from giving out the best hugs.

She died at home surrounded by her children, Dawn Malpass-daughter, son-in-law Mark, daughter Jennifer Gitzlaff, granddaughters Hailey Carroll and Brittany Branam and 2 great grandsons Keith and Levi. Patti was born in New Jersey on March 2, 1952.

Patti worked as a Nurse for 52 years and touched so many lives. Her colleagues knew her as a kind soul, always willing to cheer patients up with love and hugs. Known to most people as Nana, she loved flamingos, crafts and crocheting, taking trips to the beach, and playing games on her iPad, especially Pearl’s Peril.

Patti is survived by her daughter -Dawn D Malpass (spouse Mark) whom she lived with, Daughter- Jennifer in Alabama, son- David Ficke, 2 granddaughters Brittany Branam (spouse Chase) and Hailey Carroll (spouse Dustin Helton) and 4 great grand children- Kiliegh, Kaydin, Levi and Keith. 4 sisters- Dotty, Bobbie, MaryAnn and Donna and her best friend of many years, Darlene Mozee. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Friends are invited to say a final goodbye at our Celebration of Life at her sister’s house on June 25th from 12-2p.m. The family will have a private scattering of ashes per Patti’s wishes in September.