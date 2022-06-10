Second arrest in alleged attack on pregnant woman who called for help from Margarita Republic

A second arrest has been made in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman who called for help from Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Tammi Chanel Gough, 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman on May 21 contacted law enforcement from the restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square and said she had been dropped off there following the alleged altercation and threats which occurred in Marion County. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was interviewed by a deputy. She said she had been walking when a total of four people in three vehicles “rolled up” to her, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, an unknown man in a truck suspected something was amiss and offered to give the pregnant woman a ride. Tammi Gough punched the pregnant woman in the abdomen and tried to pull her from the truck.

Hunter Anthony Gough, 25, who was arrested earlier this month, pointed a gun at the pregnant woman and threatened to kill her. The pregnant woman got away with the man in the truck. Gough allegedly fired two shots at the truck. The pregnant woman was dropped off at Margarita Republic. She was taken by Lake EMS to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Tammi Gough, who has a lengthy criminal history including an arrest after drugs were found in a house in Stonecrest, was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Hunter Gough was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains free on $2,000 bond.