Should golfers be participating in Saudi Arabia?

To the Editor:

Well, it finally happened. I’ve had to change my opinion regarding the new competitor to the PGA. We’re seeing more golf pros signing up to play, in spite of the threats of banishment from the PGA tournaments. When the PGA moved tournaments from Trump’s courses to Mexico, I figured it could come back to bite them in their “liberal butts.” With the LIV tour planning two tournaments at Trump properties, I’m pretty certain it will stimulate interest, particularly among conservative viewers. If I want to watch the players, in person, I won’t have use my passport to see them.

I realize we have some problems with the Saudis’ human rights record, but our leaders still buy their oil as well as trading with Russia, North Korea, China, etc.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp