89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...

Should golfers be participating in Saudi Arabia?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well, it finally happened. I’ve had to change my opinion regarding the new competitor to the PGA. We’re seeing more golf pros signing up to play, in spite of the threats of banishment from the PGA tournaments. When the PGA moved tournaments from Trump’s courses to Mexico, I figured it could come back to bite them in their “liberal butts.” With the LIV tour planning two tournaments at Trump properties, I’m pretty certain it will stimulate interest, particularly among conservative viewers. If I want to watch the players, in person, I won’t have use my passport to see them.
I realize we have some problems with the Saudis’ human rights record, but our leaders still buy their oil as well as trading with Russia, North Korea, China, etc.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is an assault rifle?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident is the latest to wonder about what constitutes an assault rifle.

Poor Ed McGinty should be allowed back at his pool

A reader writes in a Letter to the Editor that Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to his neighborhood swimming pool.

Hunting rifle vs AR15

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who claimed his automatic hunting rifle is essentially the same as an AR15 rifle.

Floridians can thank Gov. DeSantis every time they fill up

A representative of the Florida Democratic Party, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians can thank Gov. DeSantis every time they fill up their gas tanks.

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos