Summerfield truck driver airlifted from crash that blocked traffic on I-75 in Sumter County

A Summerfield truck driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash Friday morning that blocked traffic on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 65-year-old Summerfield man was at the wheel of a tractor trailer truck at 8:48 a.m. traveling southbound in the center lane of I-75 near Mile Marker 313 when his truck hit another tractor trailer truck driven by a 23-year-old Harrisonburg, Va. man who was also southbound, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Summerfield man’s rig jackknifed and came to final rest in the center and inside lanes, the report said. The Virginia man’s tractor trailer came to final rest in the outside lane and west shoulder.

The Virginia man suffered minor injuries.