78-year-old Villager registers as sex offender and asks judge for internet access

A 78-year-old resident of The Villages who registered this week as a sex offender is asking a judge to allow him to have internet access.

John Thomas Nolan, who lives at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas, registered Wednesday as a sex offender, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years probation.

His 2020 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was arrested at the villa he purchased in 2012 for $142,100.

After the sentence was handed down, Nolan’s attorney filed a motion asking that her client be allowed to have internet access for business purposes.

Nolan also registered two vehicles with FDLE – a silver 2015 Kia utility vehicle with license plate number EELN20 and a silver 2001 Volkswagen four-door. The license plate number for that vehicle was unavailable.