89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...

78-year-old Villager registers as sex offender and asks judge for internet access

By Meta Minton
John Nolan
John Nolan

A 78-year-old resident of The Villages who registered this week as a sex offender is asking a judge to allow him to have internet access.

John Thomas Nolan, who lives at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas, registered Wednesday as a sex offender, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years probation.

His 2020 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was arrested at the villa he purchased in 2012 for $142,100.

After the sentence was handed down, Nolan’s attorney filed a motion asking that her client be allowed to have internet access for business purposes.

Nolan also registered two vehicles with FDLE – a silver 2015 Kia utility vehicle with license plate number EELN20 and a silver 2001 Volkswagen four-door. The license plate number for that vehicle was unavailable.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Reader is misinformed about the Second Amendment

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a previous letter writer is misinformed about the Second Amendment.

Don’t blame the media for deaths by assault weapons

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you cannot blame the media because people are being killed with assault weapons.

Should golfers be participating in Saudi Arabia?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, with a record of criticizing the PGA, wonders about golfers heading to Saudi Arabia. Read his Letter to the Editor

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos