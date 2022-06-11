85.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Chitty Chatty pool will be closed Wednesday for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Chitty Chatty Neighborhood Recreation Area and pool will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

