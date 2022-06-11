Chitty Chatty pool will be closed Wednesday for maintenance

The Chitty Chatty Neighborhood Recreation Area and pool will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.
