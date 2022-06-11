Dead grass at out-of-compliance home in The Villages prompts public hearing

A public hearing was held Friday due to dead grass at an out-of-compliance home in The Villages.

The home is owned by Cynthia Trifone at 2082 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto.

A complaint was received March 3 about the dead grass at the home. A followup inspection by Community Standards showed that the homeowner made no progress with regard to the dead grass.

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors found the homeowner in violation of deed compliance and granted the homeowner 30 days to seed or re-sod the lawn. If not, fines will be imposed.