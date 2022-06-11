79.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Dead grass at out-of-compliance home in The Villages prompts public hearing

By Meta Minton

A public hearing was held Friday due to dead grass at an out-of-compliance home in The Villages.

The home is owned by Cynthia Trifone at 2082 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto.

A complaint was received March 3 about the dead grass at the home. A followup inspection by Community Standards showed that the homeowner made no progress with regard to the dead grass.

There are patches of dead grass in the lawn at 2082 Palo Alto Ave.
There are patches of dead grass in the lawn at 2082 Palo Alto Ave.
There was plenty of trash in the driveway on Friday at the home at 2082 Palo Alto Ave.
There was plenty of trash in the driveway on Friday at the home at 2082 Palo Alto Ave.

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors found the homeowner in violation of deed compliance and granted the homeowner 30 days to seed or re-sod the lawn. If not, fines will be imposed.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

