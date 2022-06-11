89.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Neighbors fed up as $15,600 in unpaid fines pile up at eyesore in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Neighbors are fed up as $15,600 in deed compliance fines have piled up at an eyesore in The Villages.

The home at 17155 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

17155 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove
There is mold growing on the driveway at 17155 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove.

It’s been three years since the home’s owner, Ronald Moore, passed away. Since then the situation has continually worsened for residents living in the same neighborhood where  massive sinkholes opened up in February 2018.

There is mold growing on the driveway of the home. The utilities were shut off a long time ago.

While they are upset about what is seen on the outside of the home, the neighbors are more fearful of what is going on inside the home. They are concerned that mold and pests are unabated in the home.

Community Standards confirmed at Friday’s hearing there are already $15,600 in fines that have been assessed against the home.

Neighbor Wally Goodsell said he is worried a “flipper” will come in and purchase the home and the fines will be forgiven, something that’s been happening a lot in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Goodsell urged the board not to let that happen in this case.

“We’ve put up with a lot,” Goodsell told the board.

