Saturday, June 11, 2022
Reader is misinformed about the Second Amendment

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In a recent letter posted by Michael MacDonald of the Village of Virginia Trace, his claim about our constitutional right to bear arms did not include an AR15 is his uniformed opinion.
Bearing arms meant whatever weapon you can handle to protect life and Liberty, whether it be a black powder musket or an AR15 and everything in-between, regardless of capacity, looks, or action (ejection and loading). It could be a manual lever or pump action rifle, such as his hunting rifle, or a gas action weapon such as the AR15 and other gas action rifles and pistols. They are not automatic weapons, they are semi automatic. To be considered automatic they would have to have the ability to shoot numerous amount of rounds with one squeeze of the trigger, held down during the volley. This is not the case with semi automatic weapons, as one squeeze of the trigger equals one round spent, and ejected, with the same trigger pull. You would need to keep pulling the trigger numerous times in order discharge numerous rounds manually. Get your facts straight! PS. Weapons of war include any type of gun, tomahawks, bow and arrows, machetes, and even the most primitive of weapons, the rock, depending on which war you refer to!

Ed Azzopardi
Village of Fenney

 

