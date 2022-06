To the Editor:

Wow, just read the letter from Kobie Christian about thanking Gov. DeSantis every time we fill up. The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever. Kobie should be thanking President Biden for the pain at the pump. His orders have caused the current shortage of fossil fuel along with baby formula. Also these high fuel prices are causing most consumer prices to rise. Thank God for Gov. DeSantis.

Art McCartin

Green Key Village