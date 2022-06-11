89 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Women’s Guild at St. George Episcopal Church hosting event for Friends of SoZo Kids

By Staff Report

The Women’s Guild at St. George Episcopal Church encourages you to have a meal at the Legacy Restaurant to help raise money to purchase school supplies for children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

The Women’s Guild is joining forces with David Suleiman, owner of Legacy Restaurant, which will donate 20 percent of diners’ bills from that day (excluding alcoholic drinks, tips and tax) as a fundraiser for the Friends of SoZo Kids Matching Gift Campaign during the month of June.

“If we raise $250 from diners on June 14, it will be worth $500 so Friends of SoZo Kids can purchase backpacks and school supplies for these children,” said Dale Dreps, president of the Women’s Guild at St. George Episcopal Church and resident of the Village of Hemingway. “When presented with their bill, diners must write ‘STGW’ on the top to make sure the 20 percent goes to the SoZo Kids,” Dreps added.

An anonymous donor is matching every dollar donated to Friends of SoZo Kids up to $10,000 in this campaign. Funds will be used to help purchase 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies, which will be distributed to children at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash Aug. 6.

More information about Friends of SoZo Kids Matching Gift Campaign is available at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.

