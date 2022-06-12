It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Arline Harris Gadwah, 92, in Summerfield, FL on June 4, 2022. Arline previously resided in Albany, N.H. and Columbia, N.H. as well as for many years in Clinton, CT. She was born in Westbrook, CT and grew up in Madison graduating from Daniel Hand High School in 1947.

Arline is survived by son “Lee” Skeels (Sally) of Summerfield, FL, daughter Margaret Scott (Russell) of Ellenton, FL, daughter Catherine Blake (Richard) of Madison, CT, son Randolph Skeels of Middletown, CT, daughter Karen Donnelly of Menifee, CA, son Mark Skeels of Plymouth, ME, daughter Susan Berube (Fred) of Albany, NH and daughter, Jennifer Fogle (Keith) of East Lyme, CT. Arline was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Gadwah of Colebrook, NH, husband Howard Krulis of Killingworth, CT and husband Lucien Skeels of Florida as well her parents Elville and Augusta Schofield Harris of Madison, CT, sisters, Elaine McGahey of Dunellon, Fl, Marion Leinfelder of Chapel Hill, NC and brother LeRoy Harris of Madison, CT.

She was well known for her love and mastery of skills for sewing clothing, quilts and crafts, and embroidery. She was a baptized member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 59 years and attended the Lake Griffin Congregation in Fruitland Park, FL. She enjoyed her ministry and looking after older sisters in the congregations wherever she attended. She even bought a kayak at age 73 to continue to pursue her love of nature and the outdoors.

There will be no viewing. Arrangements are being handled by A Direct Cremations, 3131 NW 13th Street, Suite 1, Gainesville, FL 32609. A memorial service will be held via Zoom on June 19, 2022 at 4PM.

Donations may be accepted in Arline’s memory at JW.ORG for their worldwide work.