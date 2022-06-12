Bare spots in lawn could spur fines at home of Villager who was Green Beret

Bare spots in the lawn of a home in the Village of Rio Grande could spur fines at the residence of a Villager who was a Green Beret.

Gerald Foran bought the home at 1308 El Lobo Way in April 2019. Foran, who served in the Special Forces during Vietnam and took pride in being a Green Beret, died in June of that same year.

This past March, Community Standards received a complaint about bare spots in the yard of the home, now under the Gerald Foran Estate.

The property is in foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off. Community Standards has had no response from the property preservation company hired by the financial entity foreclosing on the property.

The deed compliance violation was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The board provided for 30 days for the yard to be re-sodded or reseeded. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.