89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...

Bare spots in lawn could spur fines at home of Villager who was Green Beret

By Meta Minton

Bare spots in the lawn of a home in the Village of Rio Grande could spur fines at the residence of a Villager who was a Green Beret.

Gerald Foran bought the home at 1308 El Lobo Way in April 2019. Foran, who served in the Special Forces during Vietnam and took pride in being a Green Beret, died in June of that same year.

This past March, Community Standards received a complaint about bare spots in the yard of the home, now under the Gerald Foran Estate.

There are bare spot in the lawn at 1308 El Lobo Way
There are bare spot in the lawn at 1308 El Lobo Way.

The property is in foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off. Community Standards has had no response from the property preservation company hired by the financial entity foreclosing on the property.

The deed compliance violation was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The board provided for 30 days for the yard to be re-sodded or reseeded. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos