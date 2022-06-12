Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

To the Editor:

This whole discussion of assault rifles is filled with emotion, misleading information, outright false information and propaganda. Many democrats want to eliminate guns altogether. They tend to spin the Second Amendment to make it fit their desires. Let’s look at the facts:

1: The Second Amendment (if you read the Federalist papers) was enacted because our founding fathers wanted a check against the threat of a totalitarian government. It gave us the right to keep and bear arms. President Biden makes the ridiculous observation that we can’t own a cannon. No one wants to own a cannon. We can’t own a jet fighter either. However, we can own a gun to use for sport or for protection.

We can’t own a machine gun or a bazooka. Those are weapons of war. The democrats and gun control people want to try to classify most legally owned guns as “weapons of war” so they can have them confiscated. An assault weapon is a weapon that is fully automatic, like a machine gun. The AR15 is a semi-automatic firing gun and is not a weapon of war. It may look like a weapon of war but it isn’t. However, President Biden and other democrats would have you believe it is a weapon of war.

2: There are millions of guns in the United States. Most families own at least one gun for protection. There are many gun enthusiasts who own many guns they use for hunting and sport. They don’t shoot people. Mentally ill and evil people use guns and bombs and knives to kill innocent people. This is not a gun issue, it’s a mental health issue.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square