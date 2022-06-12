90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This whole discussion of assault rifles is filled with emotion, misleading information, outright false information and propaganda. Many democrats want to eliminate guns altogether. They tend to spin the Second Amendment to make it fit their desires. Let’s look at the facts:
1: The Second Amendment (if you read the Federalist papers) was enacted because our founding fathers wanted a check against the threat of a totalitarian government. It gave us the right to keep and bear arms. President Biden makes the ridiculous observation that we can’t own a cannon. No one wants to own a cannon. We can’t own a jet fighter either. However, we can own a gun to use for sport or for protection.
We can’t own a machine gun or a bazooka. Those are weapons of war. The democrats and gun control people want to try to classify most legally owned guns as “weapons of war” so they can have them confiscated. An assault weapon is a weapon that is fully automatic, like a machine gun. The AR15 is a semi-automatic firing gun and is not a weapon of war. It may look like a weapon of war but it isn’t. However, President Biden and other democrats would have you believe it is a weapon of war.
2: There are millions of guns in the United States. Most families own at least one gun for protection. There are many gun enthusiasts who own many guns they use for hunting and sport. They don’t shoot people. Mentally ill and evil people use guns and bombs and knives to kill innocent people. This is not a gun issue, it’s a mental health issue.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Reader is misinformed about the Second Amendment

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a previous letter writer is misinformed about the Second Amendment.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos