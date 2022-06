Wildwood police are looking for a suspect who stole a Kubota utility vehicle at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The Kubota GZ460-ES utility vehicle had been parked June 1 in the parking lot behind Dunkin Donuts and the Barnstorm Theater when a suspect at about 1 a.m. started the vehicle and drove it out of the parking lot while following a truck, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Lieutenant O’Neill at (352) 661-6192.