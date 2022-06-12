89 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Residents of home with weeds in The Villages hiding out from Community Standards

By Meta Minton

Residents of a home with weeds in The Villages have apparently been hiding out from Community Standards.

The home at 9319 SE 170th Humphreys Loop in the Village of Briar Meadow was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received on Feb. 14 about weeds at the property as well as miscellaneous items on the lot and in the driveway.

There are weeds at this home at 9319 Humphreys Loop
Harold K. Wilson was the owner of the property. He is deceased.

It appears there are residents at the home. Community Standards has knocked on the door numerous times, but there has been no answer. Several voice mail messages have been left, including with emergency contact information left behind by Wilson. A notice was sent to the home May 9 by regular mail and certified mail.

The utilities are active and the property taxes have been paid through 2021.

The board has allowed seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance a series, of fines will be imposed.

