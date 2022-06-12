The Villages Deutscher Club invites residents to enjoy polka music and German desserts at Colony Cottage

Officials of The Villages Deutscher (German) Club met at Edna’s On The Green on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming social dance and address general VDC club membership issues with interested Villagers.

The Wednesday, June 16 meeting will be at Colony Cottage Recreation Center beginning at 6 p.m. featuring music from many decades of the 20th Century of various genre — including polka and ethnic hits. All Villagers with valid IDs are invited to participate in the evening’s BYOB/munchies fellowship and sample deserts brought by some club members.

For more information, contact Tommy Braize at (603) 591-0585 or [email protected].

