Bad Parking leads to arrest of drunk driving suspect at Sam’s Club

Bad Parking led to the arrest of a drunk driving suspect at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

An officer at about 12:30 p.m. Friday spotted a Ford SUV “parked at an angle taking up two spots in such a way that no other vehicle would be able to occupy either spot,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg was seen walking toward the SUV with “an unsteady gait.” He got into the vehicle and appeared to have a “dazed and glazed expression on his face.” When officers asked him to exit the vehicle, he “needed to use the driver door for balance.”

He was uncooperative and refused to take part in field sobriety exercises. He also refused to provide a breath sample.

Durham was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.