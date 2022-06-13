Hallucinating woman jailed after attacking deputies in The Villages

A woman who was hallucinating was jailed after allegedly attacking law enforcement officers in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday to the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza where 30-year-old Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez was “hallucinating” and said she believed she and her father were in danger. She was having an adverse reaction to methamphetamine and heroin, according to an arrest report.

She asked to sit in the back of a patrol car while waiting for the arrival of EMS personnel. However, she began kicking and hitting at a Plexiglass partition in the vehicle, causing $2,000 in damage. She was “dry stunned by a taser,” the report said.

When EMS personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to administer Narcan to Diez, she spat at a deputy and scratched a second deputy. She kicked a third deputy on the leg.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on three felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief with damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.