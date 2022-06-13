88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...

Letter hand delivered to the Developer asking for financial help with windmill

By Meta Minton

A letter has been hand delivered to the Developer of The Villages asking for financial support with the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti signed the letter asking Mark Morse for help with the replacement of the ornamental structures which were demolished last month on the eve of Hurricane Season. The rotting wood at the base of structures deemed them as safety hazards.

The wood is obviously rotting at the base of windmill
The wood was obviously rotting at the base of the windmill.

The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466.

At Monday’s CDD 7 board meeting, Vicenti said he remains hopeful the Developer will step up.

“I think he should pay for the whole thing,” Vicenti said.

Thus far, the Developer has not offered a response to Vicenti’s letter.

If that does not work, CDD 7 apparently has another trick up its sleeve as its independent counsel has determined that “replacement” of the windmill and water tower does not fall und the “maintenance” requirement to which PWAC is bound by its agreement.

“Our attorney doesn’t think they have to be replaced. With inflation and everything going up, I don’t think it’s wise to spend that money,” Vicenti said.

Do you favor replacement of the windmill and water tower? Who should pay for it? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Economy and climate are intertwined

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that it is essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it.

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos