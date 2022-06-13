Letter hand delivered to the Developer asking for financial help with windmill

A letter has been hand delivered to the Developer of The Villages asking for financial support with the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti signed the letter asking Mark Morse for help with the replacement of the ornamental structures which were demolished last month on the eve of Hurricane Season. The rotting wood at the base of structures deemed them as safety hazards.

The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466.

At Monday’s CDD 7 board meeting, Vicenti said he remains hopeful the Developer will step up.

“I think he should pay for the whole thing,” Vicenti said.

Thus far, the Developer has not offered a response to Vicenti’s letter.

If that does not work, CDD 7 apparently has another trick up its sleeve as its independent counsel has determined that “replacement” of the windmill and water tower does not fall und the “maintenance” requirement to which PWAC is bound by its agreement.

“Our attorney doesn’t think they have to be replaced. With inflation and everything going up, I don’t think it’s wise to spend that money,” Vicenti said.

Do you favor replacement of the windmill and water tower? Who should pay for it? Share your thoughts at [email protected]