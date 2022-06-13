Overgrown bushes could prompt fines at home in Village of Santiago

Overgrown bushes could prompt fines at a home in Village of Santiago.

The home at 2641 Caribe Drive was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home is owned by Donald and Sherry Minchinton. He died May 13 at age 89. Community Standards has been unable to make contact with Sherry Minchinton. They bought the home in 2007 for $355,000.

A complaint was received Jan. 11 about the overgrown bushes as well as weeds, hanging palm fronds and branches in the backyard. The other items have been cleaned up, but the bushes remain overgrown.

The CDD 2 board gave the homeowner seven days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.