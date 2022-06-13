Philip L. Lindsley

Philip L. “Phil” Lindsley, of The Villages, FL, age 89, passed away on June 5, 2022. He was born in Washington, DC on 1/31/33. His father, Howard A. Lindsley, passed away at Walter Reed Hospital two months before his birth. Phil and his brother, Howard, Jr., were raised by their mother, Anna Bray Lindsley, a government attorney.

Phil’s first job was lifeguarding at the DC government’s summer camp in southern Maryland. In February of 1950, at age 17, he joined the U.S. Air Force. After basic training, he was transferred to the 606 AC&W squadron in South Carolina and trained as an installer cable man. After the Korean war began, Phil and his unit were shipped to Korea where he celebrated his 18th and 19th birthdays. Phil received the Korean Service Ribbon with 4 bronze service stars and a U.S. distinguished unit citation. He was a member of American Legion Post 347, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4643, and the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 169.

After leaving the Air Force, Phil attended the University of Maryland on the GI bill and subsequently transferred to Tampa University where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in physical education.

After college, Phil moved to Miami where he began his 37 year law enforcement career with the Dade County Public Safety Department (precursor to Miami Dade Police Department). During his first five years as a patrolman, he became a charter member of that department’s Under Water Recovery Team. In 1963, Phil was promoted to detective sergeant where he remained until 1965 when he was hired as a Special Agent of the U.S. Secret Service and assigned to their Miami Field Office.

At the Miami Field Office, Phil stayed busy investigating the forgeries and counterfeiting of U.S. obligations and also protecting various United States Secret Service protectees. After 4 years at the Miami office, he was transferred to the USSS Headquarters in Washington, DC and assigned to the Forgery Division where he coordinated all USSS bond forgery investigations. Phil was transferred back to the Miami Field Office two years later, where he finished his career totaling 21 + years. During his last assignment, he was appointed as the office’s Organized Crime representative. During his Secret Service career, Phil completed over 10 years of protection related duties and received two director’s awards: one related to a bond forgery investigation and another related to a protective intelligence (threat) investigation. Phil was a member of the Association of Former Agents of the U.S. Secret Service (AFAUSSS) and enjoyed attending their reunions throughout the U.S.

In 1986, two days after his federal retirement, Phil was appointed a Commander in the Broward County, FL Sheriff’s office. While at Broward Sheriff’s office, he supervised the Dignitary Protection Unit and was assigned to an Organized Crime Task Force. He also supervised a unit investigating environmental crimes and enforcing the new Florida Hate Crime law (his favorite assignment).

In 1994, while employed with the Broward County, FL Sheriff’s Office, he joined U.S. Masters Swimming and swam competitively for the Gold Coast Swim Team.

In 1995, he retired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and moved to Indialantic, FL, where he competed with the Space Coast Masters swim team. His wife, Theone Spiers “Tedi” Lindsley, predeceased him in death in 2004 after 42 years of marriage. While visiting a former Dade County Police Department partner in The Villages in 2005, he met Barbara Chastain, whom he married in 2006. He moved from Indialantic, FL to The Villages in 2006 and purchased a home in the village of Briar Meadow. He joined the VAST swim team and competed until his passing (except for the 2 COVID years). He was a member of the Association of Retired Police and Fire club in The Villages, Opera Club of The Villages, American Legion Post 347, Korean War Veterans Club and was an active member of the Tri-County Unitarian Universalist Church in Summerfield, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his three children: sons, Marc and Paul Lindsley and daughter, Ronni Leddy, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His granddaughter, Kathryn Lindsley, predeceased him in 2006. He is also survived by 2 stepchildren and their families and many friends.

His ashes will be interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Please donate to your favorite charity in his memory.