92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...

Another new restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

Another new restaurant is coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Marco’s Pizza has reportedly signed a lease to open a location in the shopping plaza located near the Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44.

Marco’s Pizza opened a restaurant earlier this year on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and in 2021 at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza.

Marcos Pizza at Trailwinds Village
Marco’s Pizza at Trailwinds Village.

The news comes after two restaurant openings this year at Magnolia Plaza.

A new McDonald’s opened earlier this month and the grand opening drew a big crowd.

McDoanlds restaurant at Magnolia Plaza
The McDonald’s restaurant at Magnolia Plaza.

Reveille Cafe also opened earlier this year and is said to have already developed a loyal following at the breakfast-and-lunch cafe.

The Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza
The Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza.

In 2021,  Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to Ed McGinty’s willingness to accept apologies

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a response to Ed McGinty’s willingness to accept apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What attracts sex offenders to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident wonders out loud as to why sex offenders are attracted to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rebuttal to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to Marsha Shearer’s Op-ed on Trump’s “heir apparent,” Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Economy and climate are intertwined

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that it is essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it.

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos