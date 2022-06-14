Another new restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Another new restaurant is coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Marco’s Pizza has reportedly signed a lease to open a location in the shopping plaza located near the Everglades Recreation Center south of State Road 44.

Marco’s Pizza opened a restaurant earlier this year on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and in 2021 at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza.

The news comes after two restaurant openings this year at Magnolia Plaza.

A new McDonald’s opened earlier this month and the grand opening drew a big crowd.

Reveille Cafe also opened earlier this year and is said to have already developed a loyal following at the breakfast-and-lunch cafe.

In 2021, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza.