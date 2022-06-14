94.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Driver nabbed at Walgreens in The Villages with baby not properly restrained in vehicle

By Meta Minton
Sara Jean Walcher
A driver was arrested at a Walgreens in The Villages with a baby not properly restrained in the vehicle she was driving.

Sara Jean Walcher, 41, of Wildwood, was driving a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight at about 9 p.m. Sunday southbound on County Road 466A at Powell Road when she was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the Walgreens at Pinellas Plaza.

An infant was sitting in a carrier in the front seat, but was not strapped in, according to an arrest report. Walcher told the deputy she thought the baby had been strapped in.

The deputy noticed a “white powdery substance smeared on the seat as well as what appeared to be crushed pills on the console.” Walcher claimed the white powder was baby formula. The powder field tested positive fro the drug MDMA.

The Decatur, Ill. was arrested on a charge of drug possession. She was also ticketed for not having the child properly restrained. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

