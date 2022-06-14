92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...

Michigan woman found passed out with child in golf cart at Villages Rehab

By Meta Minton
Katherine Grace Niedzwiecki
Katherine Grace Niedzwiecki

A Michigan woman was found passed out with a child in a golf cart at Villages Rehab.

Katherine Grace Niedzwiecki, 32, of Waterford, Mich. was found shortly before midnight Saturday passed out shortly before midnight Saturday in a silver Yamaha golf cart in the parking lot of the facility on County Road 466. Her six-year-old son was in the golf cart with her.

Lake County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene and EMS personnel found she was “completely passed out” and it was “hard to wake her up,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Illinois native was “confused and dazed” and “unable to articulate how she got there.”

She was wearing a tank top turned inside out, no shoes and a bra was found on the floorboard of the golf cart. A bottle of 40mg Fluoxetine, used to treat depression and panic disorder, was also found in the golf cart.

“To be noted is that there is no golf cart path leading to (Villages Rehab) without crossing a major roadway,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

She was driving on an Ohio driver’s license and initially tried to tell police officer she is 65 years old.

Niedzwiecki “got a bit defensive” when she was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. She swayed and lost her balance during the exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .195 and .197 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 18. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to Ed McGinty’s willingness to accept apologies

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a response to Ed McGinty’s willingness to accept apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What attracts sex offenders to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident wonders out loud as to why sex offenders are attracted to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rebuttal to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to Marsha Shearer’s Op-ed on Trump’s “heir apparent,” Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Economy and climate are intertwined

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that it is essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it.

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos