Michigan woman found passed out with child in golf cart at Villages Rehab

A Michigan woman was found passed out with a child in a golf cart at Villages Rehab.

Katherine Grace Niedzwiecki, 32, of Waterford, Mich. was found shortly before midnight Saturday passed out shortly before midnight Saturday in a silver Yamaha golf cart in the parking lot of the facility on County Road 466. Her six-year-old son was in the golf cart with her.

Lake County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene and EMS personnel found she was “completely passed out” and it was “hard to wake her up,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Illinois native was “confused and dazed” and “unable to articulate how she got there.”

She was wearing a tank top turned inside out, no shoes and a bra was found on the floorboard of the golf cart. A bottle of 40mg Fluoxetine, used to treat depression and panic disorder, was also found in the golf cart.

“To be noted is that there is no golf cart path leading to (Villages Rehab) without crossing a major roadway,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

She was driving on an Ohio driver’s license and initially tried to tell police officer she is 65 years old.

Niedzwiecki “got a bit defensive” when she was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. She swayed and lost her balance during the exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .195 and .197 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 18. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.