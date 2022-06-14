Mother drops adult son off at police station telling cops she can’t ‘handle’ him

A mother dropped her adult son off at the Fruitland Park Police Department telling officers she can’t “handle” him.

The mother of 36-year-old Jonathan Ryan Cuppels had been driving home from work last week when she spotted her son walking in Leesburg, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She picked him up, but he started “acting crazy” so she took him to the police station and told officers she can’t “handle” him.

At the time he was free on bond after ramming a pickup into Fruitland Park City Hall while his mother was at church.

Earlier this year, Cuppels was arrested on charges of grand theft and criminal mischief after allegedly attempting to use a power drill to try to break into a safe at the home of his mother.

In 2018, Cuppels was arrested in the theft of a golf cart from the Comfort Inn Suites in The Villages that had been rented by a visitor from Wisconsin. He pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.