Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Planned subdivision could add 1,000 daily trips to Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

A planned subdivision could add 1,000 daily trips to Rolling Acres Road.

The subdivision would include 49 single family homes and 80 town homes for a total of 129 residential units on 24.75 acres about a mile south of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. Specifically, it would be located at the southeast corner of Sunshower Lane and Rolling Acres Road on land owned by Carl Smith Trustee, William Mason Anderson and Alfreida Anderson.

The developer of the project, Chuck Hiott of Halff Associates Inc., appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Most of the land is covered with dense pine forest. Hiott indicated the trees would be “harvested” when the subdivision is built.

The subdivision would generate 1,082 daily trips adding to the heavy traffic burden on Rolling Acres Road.

This is over and above the huge amount of traffic expected to flow from the massive Hammock Oaks project which will bring 4,000 residents to the pastureland across Rolling Acres Road.

Karen Tyla of 1407 Anderson Lane spoke out before the Planning & Zoning Board about the many new neighbors the subdivision would bring to her quiet little corner of the world. She expressed concern about continued roadway access to her home, low lying land that is prone to flooding, water availability from the aquifer for existing residents and, of course, traffic.

Ricky Adams of 1421 Anderson Lane echoed her anxieties.

“It takes five to 10 minutes for me to get onto Rolling Acres now. This will make it worse,” he said.

Despite the concerns of the residents, the Planning & Zoning Board approved the annexation of the property into Lady Lake and the rezoning of the property from Lake County Urban Low Density to Lady Lake Single Family Medium Density.

The Lady Lake Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday July 6 to consider the project.

