Rebuttal to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

To the Editor:

Just skimmed, did not read the entire article this author the “Elitists and the learned Marsha Shearer” has only the same thought process. Bash anybody conservative her target. was Donald Trump. She now is focused on one of America’s best governors. Her overly biased comments offer only the elite Washington view of things.

The undisputed facts are Donald Trump did more for this country and Americans in four years than any other President in history period. But that does not fit her biased narrative of the facts. Gov. DeSantis is without a doubt the best thing that has happened to Florida in a very long time, as the vast majority of Floridians agree.

Nowhere in Marsha’s world does the bubbling wrong headed policies of this administration appear. One must assume then that she is in agreement with open borders , a 40-year high in inflation, staggering fuel costs an insane foreign policies, crime in the streets , unheard of in past threats on Supreme court justices, Soros-funded cronies in powerful positions in liberal states.

No, her position as most of the Washington elite crowd seems to be destroy the American way of life, destroy this countries sovereign status, and become as Obama and Sal Alinski tried to remake America. The fool puppet now in the White House is an embarrassment to this great nation and Americans worldwide.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont