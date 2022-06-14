Second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under responsibility of PWAC

While the debate rages on over the responsibility and worthiness of replacing a windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square, officials in The Villages are learning that a second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under the responsibility of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The ornamental windmill and water tower structures at Brownwood’s town square were demolished last month on the eve of Hurricane Season. The rotting wood at the base of structures prompted them to be declared safety hazards. The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the PWAC which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466.

That prompted some community development district supervisors to begin asking about other structures, notably the other windmill at the entrance to Brownwood and a decorative water tower at the roundabout at Powell Road and Brownwood Boulevard.

District officials have indicated that those two structures are owned by the Brownwood Community Development District and do not fall under Exhibit A, the document that lists what infrastructure items fall under the responsibility of PWAC.

It was noted that the windmill currently standing at Brownwood was built out of galvanized steel, which is being considered for the rebuilding of the windmill demolished in May.